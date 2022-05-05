After a gap of 2 years, TN Class 12 boards begin

CHENNAI: After a gap of two years, the much-expected board exams for Class 12 students in Tamil Nadu began on a bright note. More than 8.37 students from the State and the neighbouring Puducherry will be appearing for the language subject on day one.

The Directorate of Examinations has made elaborate arrangements in 3,119 exam centres including 167 in Chennai. In addition, the Directorate also set up exam centres in prisons in Vellore, Cuddalore, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai, Pudukottai, Paliyankottai, Tiruchy and Puzhal in Chennai to facilitate 73 inmates to appear for the exams.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that before the start of the exam, all the centres have been disinfected. According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which would be adopted in all the exam centres, an official said six feet gap was maintained between two seats.

Students were allowed only after undergoing the thermal scanner procedures and their hands sanitized. He said Covid positive and symptomatic students will be permitted to write exams in a separate room earmarked for that purpose.