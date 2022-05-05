63 prisoners appear for Class 12 boards in TN

CHENNAI: As many as 63 inmates, including 7 women prisoners, from various central prisons and special prisons for women across the State have appeared for Class 12 board examinations on Thursday, for this academic year.

The State Education Department has set up examination centers in 8 central prisons as per the request of Sunil Kumar Singh, Director General of Police/ Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services to enable the prisoners to appear for the exams within the prisons.

According to a press release, "The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services has been functioning with a sole aim of reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners and help them re-integrate with society. Education plays a major role in the reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners. Many programmes have been launched in prisons of this State in co-ordination with the State Education Department to achieve 100% literacy amongst the prison inmates Elementary Schools are functioning with qualified teachers in all Central Prisons/Special Prisons for Women and Borstal School, Pudukottai. Prisoners who wish to appear for the Government Public Examinations are allowed to apply and write exams in prisons at Government cost."