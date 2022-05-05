2 killed after uprooted tree falls on auto in Nellai

MADURAI: Two persons were killed on the spot after a tree being uprooted for road widening work fell on an auto-rickshaw at Pattamadai in Tirunelveli on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Kadar and Rahmath, both relatives. Their bodies were taken to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem.

Sources said that an earthmover was removing a tree to facilitate widening of Tirunelveli-Papanasam Highway. However, it accidentally fell on an auto killing two of the occupants.

Angered by their deaths, relatives of the victims blocked road near the tragedy site seeking action against the earthmover driver and the project contractor. As a result, traffic was affected on the stretch at Pattamadai for some hours. The protesters said adequate safety precautions were not made and that was the reason for the death of the two.

Revenue officials held talks with the protesters, who apart from seeking action against those responsible for their deaths, sought permanent jobs for their family members and a compensation of Rs 1 crore, sources said.

SP P Saravanan, when contacted, said a case has been registered by the Pattamadai police against the driver of earthmover and the contractor and assured necessary action would be taken against them. The state has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims. The solatium would be given soon, the SP said.