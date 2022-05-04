TN board exam question papers prepared based on truncated syllabus

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has allayed fears of students who are all set to take up their board exams tomorrow and clarified that question papers have been prepared based on the truncated syllabus only.

The School Education Department's clarification came against the backdrop of rumors that the question paper might be prepared covering full syllabus.

A senior official from the School Education Department said on Wednesday that there were several inquiries from the students and also from parents, who were under the impression that questions might be asked from out of portions.

"We have already released a detail list of reduced curriculum, which contains only priority syllabus", he said adding that all the schools, including self-financing institutions, were clearly instructed to cover only those portions for the students.

Explaining about prioritized syllabus, the official pointed out that the pandemic induced school closures meant that there was no face-to-face teacher-student interaction and this adversely impacted learning.

"As it was not possible to cover the entire syllabus meant for a full academic year, a prioritized syllabus was devised and adopted especially for the board exam students", he said adding "it covers the concepts pertaining to the core areas of each subject".

The official said the question papers of all the subjects for the board exam students from Class 10 to Class 12 were cross-checked several times by the authorities concerned and ensured that questions from out of reduced syllabus were not prepared.

"Through the respective district education officers, all the management of the schools were instructed to allay the fear of the students and advise them to appear for the exam without any stress," he added.