Stalin asserting TN’s rights, Tamil identity effectively: Analysts

CHENNAI: For many, Chief Minister MK Stalin’s appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu to donate generously for economically hit people in Sri Lanka may be a symbol of goodwill gesture, but political commentators and analysts see this as an assertion of regional and Tamil identity.

With the DMK government led by Stalin nearing completion of one year in office, DT Next spoke to political commentators, bureaucrats and writers to ascertain their views on Stalin’s governance.

“Striking a balance with the Centre and fighting for the state’s rights are the two crucial factors of CM Stalin. This is a time where the Centre wants to eat into the rights of all states,” said writer and political analyst Aazhi Senthil Nathan. Unlike the previous AIADMK govt where every central policy was adopted by the state without any question, now, there is visible change in the state policy. In this one year of Stalin’s governance, the DMK leader had emerged as one of the all India campaigners for states that are protesting against anti-public Centre’s policies like NEET, NEP, GST and CAA, Senthil Nathan said adding that “Stalin’s inclusiveness has been a hallmark of this governance protecting the rights of statehood.”

“The state had successfully persuaded the Union government to send aid for the public in Sri Lanka,” recalls a senior government official. There are successful joint schemes between the state and Centre like mass COVID vaccination and the opening of new medical colleges.

Central projects like Neutrino and Methane extraction are being opposed by the state and the policies on GST and NEET are also not subscribed to by the DMK government, the official added.

“Unlike other states, there is no hijab or meat row in TN and the credit goes to CM Stalin. In vote bank politics it is crucial to accommodate the public of all faiths and religions and the DMK leader is accommodative,” opined political commentator R Mani.

Radical elements are trying to create political unease and the CM should carefully handle such people so that the development model of Tamil Nadu is not affected in the long run. Law and order is another area where the state can do even better, Mani added.

A section of RSS ideologues and saffron leaders have been projecting DMK as anti-Hindu party, but CM Stalin is keen that he strikes a balance for all religions,” said another government official. He pointing out that Rs 2,500 crore worth temple land have been reclaimed by the state in the past one year.