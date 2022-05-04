Ranipet plastic conversion unit runs into rough weather due to villagers’ objection

RANIPET: A six-month-old single use waste plastic conversion plant built at a cost of Rs 5 crore at Eeralacheri Panchayat (Nemili taluk, Kaveripakkam Panchayat Union) has run into rough weather following locals objecting to its presence in their area.

Sources said that the plant, which will convert 15 tonnes waste plastic per day to produce about 4.5 tonnes furnace oil, set up at the village has drawn strong condemnation from panchayat president Divya Bharathi who complained to Collector Baskara Pandian that the unit was set up in their village while permission was granted for it to be erected at nearby Alapakkam Panchayat.

The plant’s MD Dhakshayini S Dalavai told DT Next that all permissions were sought and obtained legally. Asked about the panchayat president’s objection, she said, “We have submitted all corrected address documents to relevant authorities.”

However, the issue took a serious turn when “the gram sabha meeting on May 1 passed a resolution against the unit functioning in the village,” said panchayat president Divya Bharathi.

Regarding the villagers’ opposition, panchayat president’s husband Dinesh Gandhi said, “locals do not want the area to be turned into a garbage dump as the unit brings in waste plastic from various areas which could affect local water sources.”

However, Dakshayini on April 26 issued a legal notice to Dinesh Gandhi seeking damages of Rs 2 crore for “spreading false and baseless information.” It also alleged that he had without analysing the fair nature of the business has been ‘running a campaign’ against the client and her factory causing “undue hardship and defaming the client’s name, fame and reputation.” The notice also stated that Dinesh – as the president’s husband handling all administrative work - had phoned her demanding money to allow the unit to operate.

When asked about this, Dinesh said, “I am being pressurised by the police, who told me not to oppose the unit. When I told them that I will do so and asked if they could prove that I had made a single call to Dakshayini to extort money, the police had no answer. I have complained to the SP about the DSP. Will a person who is in the wrong do this?”