Rains to the rescue: Agni Natchathiram begins with showers in Kanchi

CHENNAI: Agni Natchathiram has begun on a cool note in Kancheepuram as the district received copious amounts of rain on the beginning of this year's heat-spell.

Kancheepuram has been recording high temperature in the recent days with the last Saturday hitting 110° Fahrenheit. The public found it difficult to go about their lives.

The rains came as a surprise as the people were fretfully awaiting Agni Natchathiram, or the annual heat-spell. Kancheepuram received rains since 2 pm in areas such as Rangasamy kulam, Olimohammedpettai, Pookadai Chathiram, Kancheepuram central bus stop, Ponnerikkarai and Chennai-Bengaluru national highways received heavy thunder showers. The rain lasted for an hour.

People wished the condition to continue to cope with the scorching summer.