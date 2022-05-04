TamilNadu

Rains to the rescue: Agni Natchathiram begins with showers in Kanchi

The district witnessed sweltering weather conditions for the past few days.
Rains to the rescue: Agni Natchathiram begins with showers in Kanchi
Rains in KanchipuramVideo screengrab
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Agni Natchathiram has begun on a cool note in Kancheepuram as the district received copious amounts of rain on the beginning of this year's heat-spell.

Kancheepuram has been recording high temperature in the recent days with the last Saturday hitting 110° Fahrenheit. The public found it difficult to go about their lives.

The rains came as a surprise as the people were fretfully awaiting Agni Natchathiram, or the annual heat-spell. Kancheepuram received rains since 2 pm in areas such as Rangasamy kulam, Olimohammedpettai, Pookadai Chathiram, Kancheepuram central bus stop, Ponnerikkarai and Chennai-Bengaluru national highways received heavy thunder showers. The rain lasted for an hour.

People wished the condition to continue to cope with the scorching summer.

Kanchipuram
rains
Agni Natchiram

Related Stories

No stories found.