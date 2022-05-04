No one can stop 500-yr-old custom, says Madurai Adheenam

TIRUCHY: The Pattina Pravesam is a 500-year-old custom and it should not be stopped, said Madurai Adheenam Srila Sri Harihara Gnanasambanda Desiga Paramacharya Swamigal in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Kalimedu temple car tragedy spot the Madurai Adheenam said that officials should have initiated proper precautionary steps prior to the commencement of the car festival. The Tangedco should have inspected the power lines and the Highways Department should have maintained roads properly. “Only God knows who was guilty,” he said.

Stating that the Pattina Pravesam is more than 500-year-old custom, Madurai Adheenam claimed that in this secular country only the Hindu religion is being targeted. “Even the British could not destroy the Hindu religion,” he said.

“If needed I may meet the Prime Minister and the Home Minister and explain the issue and appeal for security,” he said.

Mannargudi Jeeyar Sri Sendalankara Shenbaka Ramanuja Jeeyar, who visited Kalimedu along with the Adheenam, said, Pattina Pravesam is an age old Hindu custom and no government can stop it. “The event would certainly be held,” the seer said. Earlier, they visited the Appar Mutt.