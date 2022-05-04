Milk vendor dies after falling into ditch dug for canal works in Thanjai

TIRUCHY: A man riding a bike slipped into a ditch dug for canal works and died on the spot in Thanjavur early on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Mohan (55), a milk vendor from Chettimandapam near Kumbakonam. A 10 feet deep ditch was dug for the construction of the canal as part of road expansion work at Maruthanallur near Natchiyarkoil. While Mohan was proceeding to his house late on Tuesday, he accidentally fell into the ditch along with his bike in which he sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Natchiyarkoil police retrieved the body and sent it to the Kumbakonam GH. Further investigations are on.