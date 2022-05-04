Man sentenced to life in prison till death for abusing minor girl in Nellai

MADURAI: A special court in Tirunelveli on Wednesday sentenced a man accused for sexually abusing a minor girl and held under Pocso Act to undergo life imprisonment till death. According to prosecution, M Vignesh (24), a construction worker from Ramayanpatti, Tirunelveli, was found guilty of sexually abusing a minor girl aged 9, a student of Class 4. The incident occurred in November, 2018. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s parent, Tirunelveli Rural All Women police filed a case and arrested Vignesh under Sections of the Pocso Act. Sessions Judge M Anbuselvi pronounced him guilty of the crime and awarded him life imprisonment till his death. Besides, a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on the accused.