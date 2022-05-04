Lightning kills Class 7 boy in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A Class 7 boy died after lightning struck in Kancheepuram on Wednesday.

The deceased was M Nandakumar (12) of Vaipur village in Kancheepuram who was studying in the government school in the locality. On Wednesday following the rain, the school got over soon and Nandakumar reached home in the afternoon. Police said Nandakumar went to bring the cattle back to the shed from the lakebed but the lighting struck Nandakumar and he became unconscious. Soon the onlookers rushed him to the Kancheepuram government hospital where he was declared dead. The Kancheepuram Thaluk police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.