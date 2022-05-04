Kodai sees influx of tourists, more from Kerala

MADURAI: With summer intensifying across the country, Kodaikanal has been witnessing a huge increase in number of tourists, especially from neighbouring Kerala.

Players in the tourism industry are upbeat about the footfalls and expect the turnout to reach or exceed the pre-pandemic levels this season. Many of the hotspots in the hill station are drawing huge crowd of holidaymakers. The influx from Kerala after the COVID pandemic has begun to boost the tourism sector and help the hills station’s economy bounce back, sources said on Wednesday.

Rural tourism in parts of Poomparai, nature-based tourism at Mannavanur lake, a major attraction and similar lake tourism at Kookal, has become the preferred destinations of tourists. The hill station is gearing up fast for the much-awaited annual ‘Kodai Vizha’ in the coming days.

A Robin, a tourist guide, said since the start of the summer vacation, there is a good turnout and most places during weekends are jam-packed. However, the flow of tourists from parts of Tamil Nadu is yet to pick up and stakeholders attribute it to board examinations. So, all await the announcement on summer vacation for schools and colleges by the state government.

However, many roadside hawkers, on the other hand, face trouble owing to the restrictions on certain goods and food items, sources said.