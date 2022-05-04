TamilNadu

Kerala duo caught by passengers during bid to steal gold near Jolarpet

Dt Next Bureau

TIRUPATTUR: Railway police registered a case and are investigating the attempted theft of gold jewellry by two persons from Kerala who were travelling in the Chennai-bound Coimbatore Express at Jolorpet railway station early on Wednesday. Police sources said that Marimuthu (30) and Ayyappan (23) of Madurai employed by one Raghuram (44) of Gandhipuram in Coimbatore was carried merchandise made of gold on the Chennai Express. When the train reached Jolarpet, two persons Akraf (30) and Suraj (26) both from Kerala boarded the compartment and tried to cut open the jewellry container they were carrying. On seeing this, Marimuthu started shouting. The duo attempted to escape, but they were nabbed by the passengers and handed over to railway police, who arrested them. Further investigations are on.

