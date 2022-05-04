Elderly woman in Tambaram robbed off gold chain

CHENNAI: Police are searching for the unidentified men who snatched a four-sovereign gold chain from an elderly woman in Tambaram on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, the victim, Usha (67) of Manikkam Nagar in Madambakkam near Tambaram, was returning home from the provision store in the locality.

Police said two men followed Usha on a bike, snatched her gold chain and escaped from the spot. On impact, Usha lost her balance, fell on the road and suffered injuries. The onlookers took her to a nearby private hospital.

The Selaiyur police who visited the spot have registered a case and are trying to identify the snatchers with the help of CCTV cameras, which are fixed outside the grocery store.