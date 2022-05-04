26-yr-old worker killed in firecracker unit explosion near Sattur

MADURAI: A 26-year-old worker was killed in an explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit near Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Silai Vignesh. The explosion occurred in the unit located at Kathalampatti village around 8.15 am. A chemical filling room completely collapsed and debris were strewn throughout, sources said. The Fire brigade truck from Sattur station rushed out after a serious fire call was received at 8.22 am, District Fire Officer K Ganesan said. After inspecting the spot, Ganesan said the explosion tore off the victim’s body and its parts were strewn among the rubble. Preliminary inquiries revealed that chemical friction is the suspected cause of the explosion. Based on a complaint lodged by the Kathalampatti VAO, Ammapatti police have filed a case against four persons, including the owner of the unit under Sections of the Explosive Substances Act, sources said.