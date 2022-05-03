Woman electrocuted while opening shop shutter in Erode

COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old woman died of electrocution, when she tried to open the shutter of her grocery shop in Erode on Tuesday. According to police, Saranya, 28, wife of Kumar, a native of Thuraiyur in Tiruchy was running a grocery shop. The couple has an eight-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter. Saranya downed shutters on Monday night. She then came to open the shop as usual at around 5.30 am on Tuesday. When she tried to open the lock in the shutter, she suffered a shock and died on the spot. Kaveri from the neighbourhood came to buy milk. On seeing Saranya motionless, she tried to touch her, but she too felt a mild shock. She then alerted others and Tangedco staff who suspended power. Police suspect short circuit following heavy rains on Monday night.