TN plans post-Covid measures to help students

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced a slew of programmes focusing on the quality of education, student welfare and holistic learning environment for the academic year 2022-23, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in a press note on Monday.

The education department in the press note said that the department has planned several measures considering the physical and mental health impacts caused by COVID-19, the gap in students learning, and teaching.

The new initiative includes a monthly parent-teacher-student meeting in coordinaton with the School Management Committee (SMC). Training for students in cyber security and ethical hacking for which a state-level hackathon tournament will be held annually. Better implementation of already existing committees such as literature and ecology among others.

Further on, the curriculum will also concentrate on arts such as music, drama, poetry, storytelling, puppetry, folk art, painting, acrobatics, and dance at school, regional, district and state levels. This is done to emphasise the nuances of sports and literature to the fullest potential of each student, added the press note.

At the beginning of the upcoming academic year, awareness programmes on mental health, prevention of violence against children and prevention of drug addiction will be conducted for students in government and government-aided schools.

Additionally, school-wise vegetable gardens will be set up to encourage students in the process learning. The fruits and vegetables grown will be used for preparing mid-day meals, added the press note.

Other programmes include State level chess tournaments, scouting camps to improve leadership skills and publishing a magazine with articles written by students and teachers from the coming year.

It also stated that a new programme called Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) will soon be introduced for the students. Psychiatric counseling will be provided for students by experts on the recommendation of the school principal, the press note said.