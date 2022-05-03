Thoothukudi woman, pregnant daughter crushed to death in roof collapse

MADURAI: Two persons, including a pregnant woman, were killed in a tiled roof collapse while they were asleep in their house at Annanagar in Thoothukudi. The tragedy occurred around 3 am, on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Kathammal alias Karthika, a nine-month pregnant woman and her mother Kaliammal (47), sources said. The house was built 50 years ago by the family of K Muthuraman (52), a sanitary worker employed in Thoothukudi Corporation. The pregnant woman came to her mother’s home two days ago after ‘valai kaappu.’ Fire service personnel found the bodies after clearing the debris. Muthuraman has been rescued with injuries. Collector K Senthil Raj, SP L Balaji Saravanan and South police personnel consoled the family members.