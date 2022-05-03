There’s a siren and teacher goes off screen; Ukraine returnees learn classes the hard way

CHENNAI: Imagine students seeing their students stopping classes at the sound of a siren and rushing to the bunkers or taking cover under tables and concrete slabs. This is what students who returned from war-torn Ukraine and attending online classes during odd hours — thanks to the exemplary courage shown by teachers — are now getting used to.

Students say they can feel the tension in the air as teachers give online lectures from the war zone, unsure of when their place could be bombed or hit by a missile. But even then, they are determined to do whatever little they can do, though the acceptance of the online mode of education in the country is still uncertain.

Students are thankful to the educational institutions in Ukraine for ensuring that the students do not miss the classes.

“I pity the teachers as many of them are in the war zone or refugee camps but making sure that we can don’t miss the classes. Sometimes we hear sirens and them rushing to the bunkers or hiding under the tables, in the middle of the classes,” says S Kirubakaran, a medical student from a University in Ukraine.

While teachers are doing their best to brave the challenges, the students are worried about the lack of practical exposure. S Sruthi, a medical student of Bogomolets National Medical University, says the duration and timings of the classes are mostly uncertain.

“We don’t know if our degree will be recognised by the National Medical Commission. Neither the online mode of education is recognised nor completing the course from two different colleges is allowed. We urge the Medical Council to make an exemption for our batch,” says Sharon Soundarya, a student from Kharkiv National Medical University.

Meanwhile, the officials from the National Medical Commission said that as per a Supreme Court direction, a scheme for these students will be formulated within two months to complete clinical training in medical colleges. “Other issues being faced by these students are also being considered,” said an official.