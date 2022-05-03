State to organise 1 lakh vaccination camps on May 8, says Health Minister

CHENNAI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the State Health Department has planned to organise 1 lakh vaccination camps across the State to cover those who have missed the earlier inoculation programmes, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday during the unveiling of a street board in Virugambakkam named after the late actor Vivek.

The minister said that the camps will be set up on May 8 as part of the 29th mega vaccination programme, as over 2 crore people are yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“When COVID vaccination was implemented in Tamil Nadu, the public were hesitant due to various reasons. But now, over 10.83 crore people are inoculated across the state. In addition, the immunity level has also increased among the people by 88%,” the minister said.

Out of the 2 crore unvaccinated people in TN, 53 lakh are yet to get their first dose. Around 1.40 crore are due for their second dose.

“Even though the Supreme court said that COVID vaccine is not mandatory, we request the public to get their jab,” the minister reiterated.

Though the late actor Vivek’s death led to misconceptions that he died two days after being vaccinated at Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar on April 15, 2021, in October 2021, the Union government confirmed that his death was due to cardiac arrest. Chennai mayor R Priya and other officials attended the event.