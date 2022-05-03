Physical education teacher booked under Pocso Act in Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: A physical education teacher has been booked under Pocso Act on Tuesday for misbehaving with girl students in Dharmapuri district. According to police, the accused Ravichandran working as a physical education teacher in Mittanoolahalli Government Higher Secondary School had misbehaved with some girl students in the school. The students informed headmaster Barathi, who in-turn informed the education department authorities and lodged a complaint with All Women Police Station in Dharmapuri. Police registered a case.