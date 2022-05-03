Only 4 districts in Tamil Nadu report fresh Covid cases

CHENNAI: Only four of the 38 districts in Tamil Nadu reported new Covid cases on Tuesday. A total of 39 people were tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 34,54,058 in the State.

Chennai reported 24 cases, followed by Chengalpattu 12 cases, Coimbatore 2 cases, and one case in Kancheepuram.

After 15,456 samples were tested on May 2, the test positivity rate (TPR) increased to 0.3 per cent. Chennai continued to report the highest with 1.1 per cent, Chengalpattu with 0.8 per cent, Cuddalrore, Pudukottai, and Virudhunagar had 0.3 per cent TPR.

A total of 34,15,545 people recovered from COVID-19 in the State after 56 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State on Tuesday. As many as 14,336 more samples were tested for COVID-19 in the State in the past 24 hours.