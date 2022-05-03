GCC plugs 303 illegal sewers linked to storm water drains

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has plugged 303 illegal sewer connections connected to storm water drains as part of a drive.

A team of officials comprising assistant engineers, junior engineers and area engineers from the Chennai Metro Water and the city corporation will visit and check the stormwater drain network for illegal sewage connections.

“More illegal connections will be plugged in the coming days as all the assistant engineers and junior engineers are asked to continue the drive against those who connect their sewer to stormwater drain,” a corporation official said.

The authorities have also instructed the engineers to speed up the road-relaying works in areas where the roads are non-motorable.