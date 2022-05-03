DPR for upgrading 32 roads in 2022-23 ready: EV Velu

TIRUCHY: The detailed project report for Chief Minister Road Development Project for 2022-23 has been prepared and would be submitted to Chief Minister MK Stalin for approval. Works to upgrade as many as 32 roads into four and six lanes under the project are under way, said Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor ports EV Velu here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting with the officials from the department, the Minister said there are as many as 2,131 roads under the control of Highways Department in Tiruchy district and among them as many as 190 roads would be upgraded in the current year for which a fund of Rs 250 crore has been allocated.

“We have prepared a detailed project report for 2022-23 for the Chief Minister Road Development projects, which would pave the way for upgrading two lane stretches to four lanes and four lanes to six lanes and as many as 32 roads are being upgraded at present across the state. The Dindigul-Tiruchy Highway, one among the 32 stretches,” said Velu.

Meanwhile, as a part of upcoming elevated corridor project exclusively for Tiruchy, a flyover from Anna Statue roundabout to Kudamuritti, Head Post Office to integrated court premises would be constructed to decongest traffic in the city. “An inspection of the proposed sites for the flyovers has been done and the works will commence soon,” the Minister assured.

Meanwhile, the works for the unfinished Tiruchy junction railway station over bridge (Aristo over bridge) would soon resume as the Centre has given its nod and the land dispute concerning one of the arms has also been resolved. “Once the work commences, it will be completed within three months and dedicated to public,” the Minister said.

Earlier, he inaugurated the work to convert Tiruchy-Dindigul Road into a four-lane stretch at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore.

Ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and others were present.