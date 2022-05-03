DMK to contribute Rs 1 cr to crisis-hit Lanka

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK will contribute Rs 1 crore to the chief minister public relief fund as part of Tamil Nadu's effort to help crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

DMK MLAs would contribute a month’s salary towards the same.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also appealed to people to donate money as part of its humanitarian aid.

On April 29, the State adopted a resolution urging the Centre to positively consider the State government's request to immediately dispatch food and life-saving medicines to crisis-hit Lanka.

The ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka is caused in part by lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Stalin also gave out a QR code urging people to contribute to the Tamil Nadu CM Public Relief Fund and take part in the cause.