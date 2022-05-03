Declare exam results for sales representatives posts: HC

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court directed the State Cooperatives department to declare the results within two weeks for the exams conducted for the posts of a salesman in the Villupuram district cooperative societies.

The bench comprising Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice N Mala passed the direction on disposing of a writ appeal filed by eight candidates who have cleared the selection process held in 2020.

The petitioners prayed for a direction to set aside a single judge's order upholding the State's decision to cancel the exam held for the salesman in Villupuram district cooperative societies.

The petitioners wanted the State government to release the selection list for the post of sales representatives.

However, the government informed the High Court that it had cancelled the examination since more vacancies for the post of sales representatives need to be filled in the Villupuram district cooperative society.

On recording the submissions, the judges observed that there is no necessity to cancel the examination held to fill the 264 vacancies.

“If there is any new vacancy, the government should notify and initiate a fresh selection process for those new vacancies,” the bench held and directed the State to release the results within two weeks for the exam conducted in 2020.

Earlier, a single judge dismissed the petition concurring with the State’s submission.