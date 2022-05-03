Close liquor shops, ban narcotics before drug abuse awareness: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Tuesday urged the state to shut down liquor shops, ban tobacco and ganja before conducting awareness programmes for students. “Without closing liquor shops, banning tobacco and ganja there is no use in the state conducting awareness programmes for school students. It is like the government cheating itself and the student community,” said Ramadoss, in a statement. The intentions of the state to prevent students from getting addicted to drugs and liquor is appreciable, but it cannot be done without putting an end to them. It is the Tasmac shops, that are present in every street, make it possible for students to consume liquor. Similarly, cigarettes and ganja are freely available near schools, he pointed out.