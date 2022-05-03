As board exams near in TN, Tangedco orders to maintain uninterrupted power supply

CHENNAI: In view of the ensuing public examinations for Classes 10, 11 and 12 students starting May 5, Tangedco has instructed all the chief engineers of the nine distribution regions to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the examination centres from May 5 to 31 and during night time for students to prepare for the exams.

In a circular, Tangedco said that three-phase power supply should be maintained in all the feeders connecting the examination centres during the above dates. "Any planned shutdown, maintenance work of sub-stations, feeders and distribution transformers shall not be carried out during this period," it said.

"Duty staff should be posted for checking HT and LT fuses of the distribution transformers feeding the examination centres. Field staff should be deputed and made available to attend any emergency work for four to five examination centres from 7 am till the completion of the exams," it said.

Tangedco asked the departments of Metro Water, Highways, BSNL and Private Telecoms to get prior permission before carrying out any digging work to avoid damage to its underground cables to maintain uninterrupted power supply during the exams and evening peak hours. It also instructed to make alternate arrangements for power supply if available be kept ready and inspect the officials to inspect the examination centres along with the school department officials for any defects and rectify them. It asked the chief engineers of the regions to email daily power interruption reports if any happened at the examination centres during the examination dates.