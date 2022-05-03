AICTE introduces re-designed online programmes for faculty in HEIs

CHENNAI: The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has introduced advanced and re-designed AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) for faculties in universities and colleges.

Accordingly, the objective of the program is to give the faculty sound domain knowledge and associated skills of the subject and understanding of their roles in community well-being, nation-building, and also in their own professional development.

There are 3 different types of faculty development programs such as ATAL, Advance ATAL, and institutional building leadership for academic excellence in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

AICTE's secretary Rajnish Jain, in a circular to all the vice-chancellors of the universities and principals of the colleges, asked to take active participation in implementing redesigned ATAL training program, engaging faculty members to learn new domains, pedagogy and apply the knowledge and apply the knowledge and encourage them to apply for it.

Stating that the AICTE online portal is open up to May 9, he said the aim of the ATAL training and learning academy is to impart quality Continuous Professional Development Programmes (CPDP) for faculty so that they will have sound domain knowledge and associated skills of the subject.

"The training application will have the prevailing practice scenario in real life with industry connect," he said and added that pedagogy-requisite teaching skills needed to scientifically plan for instructional delivery, communicate the knowledge and skills to the students in an efficient manner and assess teaching-learning effectiveness.

Stating that skills for need analysis, meaningful literature review, problem framework, and creative problem solving, the AICTE secretary said imparting life skills so that they are motivated and fascinated to acquire knowledge and associated talents.

He said coaching will also provide institutional leadership skills for senior faculty to be ready for academic leadership. "The training will also make them understand their roles in community wellbeing, national building, and also their own career development," he added.