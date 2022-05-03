8.22 L students to write Class 12 exam in State, preparations in full swing

CHENNAI: As many as 8.37 lakh students are set to appear for Class 12 board exam to be held between May 5 and May 28.

While 8.85 lakh students are set to appear for Class 11 final exams between May 10 and May 31, about 9.55 lakh students will appear for Class 10 board exams from May 6 to May 30, in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

According to a press note from the School Education Department, 3.91 lakh boys and 4.31 lakh girls, (8.22 lakh students) will write Class 12 board exams in Tamil Nadu. And for the same class, 6,972 boys and 7,655 girls, (14,627 students) are ready to appear in Puducherry.

Further, 3,638 children with disability will appear for Class 12 exam in the State and Puducherry. For classes 10 and 11, totally 12,769 children with disability will appear for the exams in both the locations, stated the press note.

Meanwhile, this year, 73 prisoners will write Class 12 exams, 99 prisoners will appear for Class 11 and 242 prisoners will write their Class 10 exams. The exams will be held at Vellore, Cuddalore, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai, Pudukottai, Trichy and Puzhal Central Jail.

The education department has allocated 3,119 examination centres for Class 12, an overall 3,119 centres for Class 11 and 3,936 centres for Class 10, both in the Sate and in Puducherry.

The press note added that appropriate security arrangements have been made, while also ensuring that drinking water, seating, electricity, ventilation, lighting and toilet facilities are provided at each examination centre.

In addition, 4,291 flying squads have been appointed by the education officers to visit the examination centres in all the districts. Carrying mobile phones by both teachers and other officers has been strictly prohibited.

For more enquiries or queries, the exam control rooms can be contacted at 9498383081 and 9488383075, added the press note.