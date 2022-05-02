Wind power comes to Tangedco’s rescue

CHENNAI: Amid a steady increase in the power demand amid the coal shortage faced by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, wind power generation has been a boon.

On Monday evening, the State’s peak power demand was at 13,314 MW with the wind power contributing 2,370 MW. The daily energy consumption stood at 338 million units on Sunday with the wind contributing 50 MU.

A senior official from Tangedco said that the wind power has picked up in the last few days with 2,928 MW on Sunday afternoon. “If this sustains, it will ease the pressure on the thermal power generation, which is reeling under coal shortage,” the official said.

The official added that the power demand would go up further in the coming weeks with the peak summer season beginning on May 4. “Even the private thermal power plants facing coal shortage. It has led to load shedding in many areas for a few days,” the official stated.

The wind power generation, which stood at mere 2 million units on April 27 went up to 32 MU on April 30 and peaked at 50 MU on May 1. A senior official said that 3 units of Tuticorin thermal power plant and two units of Mettur thermal power plant have been shutdown to conserve coal stock.

Meanwhile, Tangedco’s Chennai Enforcement Division has detected 6 cases of energy theft at Avadi Division during a raid. The release said that Rs 42,38,267 has been levied on the consumers, towards the loss incurred to the Board due to the theft.

Consumers admitted to the offence and remitted Rs 2.15 lakh to avoid criminal proceedings. Hence, no police complaints were lodged.

For information on energy theft, consumers can call 9445857591.