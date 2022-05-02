TUs see red as draft labour rules moot 9-hr work/day

Chennai: In a move that trade unions consider a serious setback to hard-fought rights, the State government has come out with a draft code on wages (Tamil Nadu) Rules, 2022, Industrial Relations (Tamil Nadu) Rules, 2022, and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Tamil Nadu) Rules, 2022, that extended working hours to nine from existing eight by excluding the rest intervals.

The shocker came on the eve of the centenary of India’s first May Day celebration, which was held at Marina beach on May 1, 1923, to commemorate their victory in capping the maximum working hours a day to eight. On April 11, the Labour Department published the draft rules, seeking objections and suggestions within 45 days.

Previously, the eight hours of work included the rest period – either two half hours or one hour. Now it has been excluded, said R Elangovan, vice president, DREU. “It is a major flaw in the draft,” he added.