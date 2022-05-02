Treatment of biomed waste a challenge in TN

Chennai: While Tamil Nadu boasts of stellar medical facilities including state-of-the-art hospitals (both private and State-run), primary healthcare centres, and several other affordable and accessible healthcare facilities, the handling and treatment of biomedical waste continues to be a challenge.

Ever since the pandemic broke out in 2020, at least 35 tonnes of biomedical waste have been collected from healthcare centres in the State. While hospitals face difficulty in processing and handling the biomedical waste, treatment of the same hasn’t been easy for the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

The disposal consists of autoclave, shredder, incinerator, and secured landfill facilities. There are 3 such facilities in Gummidipoondi, Hosur and Tiruppur. On an average, daily 35 tonnes of biomedical waste are handled by these facilities.