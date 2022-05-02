Tamil Nadu is a park of religious harmony: Stalin extends Ramadan wishes

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that the Dravidian movement is a movement that adheres to the high moral standards and values taught by the Prophets and stands shoulder to shoulder with the greats of Islam who are still the epitome of equality.
The congratulatory message issued by Stalin read, "I extend my heartfelt Ramadan greetings to all the people of the Islamic community who have fulfilled their non-book duty during the holy month of Ramadan, helping the needy and revealing to the world the lofty qualities of love, compassion, mercy and kindness. The Dravidian movement is a movement that adheres to the high moral standards and values taught by the Prophets and stands shoulder to shoulder with the greats of Islam who are still the epitome of equality."
He added, "Late CM Karunanidhi was their best friend, the guardian of the minorities and one of them. During the DMK rule, he implemented a number of welfare schemes for the benefit of the minorities. The relationship between him and the Islamic community is one that will last forever. As a continuation of that relationship, the DMK government continues to be a bulwark for the minority population. For the first time, District Minority Welfare Officers have been appointed in 5 districts. The district has relaxed the status of a women's association and given permission to start more than one women's aid society. The "Dravidian model" regime is in place, waiting for Tamil Nadu as a park of religious harmony where majoritarianism and sectarianism do not arise. It is because of this unity and brotherly affection that Tamil Nadu has become the leading state of India. On behalf of the TN govt, which offers many programs for the social and economic advancement of the Muslim people and serves as a test for them, I once again extend my Holy Ramadan greetings to all."