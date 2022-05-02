Tamil Nadu is a park of religious harmony: Stalin extends Ramadan wishes

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that the Dravidian movement is a movement that adheres to the high moral standards and values ​​taught by the Prophets and stands shoulder to shoulder with the greats of Islam who are still the epitome of equality.

The congratulatory message issued by Stalin read, "I extend my heartfelt Ramadan greetings to all the people of the Islamic community who have fulfilled their non-book duty during the holy month of Ramadan, helping the needy and revealing to the world the lofty qualities of love, compassion, mercy and kindness. The Dravidian movement is a movement that adheres to the high moral standards and values ​​taught by the Prophets and stands shoulder to shoulder with the greats of Islam who are still the epitome of equality."