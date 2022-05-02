Stalin to decide on summer vacation for schools; announcement to be out soon: Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: Hinting at possible relief for students from unrelenting heat, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that an announcement will be made soon about the summer vacation for school students in Tamil Nadu.

States like Odisha and Haryana have already announced that they will go ahead by conducting morning classes in schools.

It was also learnt that requests from several fronts, including parents, seeking early closure of schools were submitted to Chief Minister MK Stalin. A decision will be made soon by the state head, Poyyamozhi added.

Besides, the minister also advised students not to indulge in clashes with teachers and involve in any kind of protests.