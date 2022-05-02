Stalin thanks Jaishankar for accepting Tamil Nadu's request to help crisis-hit Sri Lanka

The personal note from Stalin came after Jaishankar, on Sunday, wrote a letter to the Chief Minister saying that the relief material will be shared with the government of Sri Lanka to be distributed appropriately in the current circumstances. Jaishnkar also asked the Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu to coordinate with the Union government for supply and distribution of relief materials.

As soon as the crisis started in Sri Lanka and Tamils from the island nation started reaching Tamil Nadu through the porous borders, Stalin wrote a letter to Jaishankar saying that the State government is ready to ship relief materials to Tamils in Sri Lanka and even stressed the same demand when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka.

Despite the letter and the meeting, there was no communication from the union government following which the state government passed a resolution unanimously in the state Assembly and sent the resolution along with a DO letter to the Prime Minister urging him to give permission for Tamil Nadu to send relief materials worth Rs 123 crore to the neighbouring nation.