Premalatha blames official apathy for Kalimedu tragedy

TIRUCHY: The Kalimedu tragedy took place due to the lethargic attitude of officials and it is time the state government initiate action against them, said DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijaykant in Thanjavur on Monday.

After consoling the family members of the deceased in the fire tragedy, Premalatha told reporters that the car festival was held smoothly for the past 94 years and villagers said that the accident occurred due to the high tension power line coming into contact with the car. “I will blame the officials only for the tragedy. But, they try to escape saying that they were not informed about the event just to divert the issue,” charged Premalatha.

Stating that the festival was being held for many years, it is the duty of the police and the officials to ensure safety measures were in place. “Since the officials were lethargic, the state government should identify and suspend them immediately and the one-man commission inquiry is just an eyewash,” she claimed.

The DMDK leader also appealed to the state government to provide jobs to the kin of the deceased. Earlier, she distributed Rs 10,000 each to the family of the victims.