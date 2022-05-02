Parents die by suicide after mentally ill son ends life

RANIPET: A family of three committed suicide by hanging in their house in Karai village near Ranipet town early on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Paneerselvam (62), a cycle repair shop owner, his wife Gunasundari (50) and their mentally ill son Ramesh (30). Officials said that Ramesh was affected mentally after he suffered injuries to his head some months ago and he was undergoing treatment at the CMC Mental Health Institute.

Due to his condition, he would frequently quarrel at home, which led to his wife Gayathri returning to her parents’ home with her two-year-old child. Following a quarrel between Ramesh and his parents, he committed suicide by hanging on Monday. Shocked by this, both Paneerselvam and Gunasundari also hanged themselves at their home.

Neighbours, who were alerted by the wail of the parents before they took the extreme step, immediately informed Ranipet police who rushed to the spot and sent the three bodies to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem. A case has been registered.

Handlooms Minister R Gandhi visited the house and expressed his condolences to relatives. A probe is on.