More unreserved coaches in Brindavan Express, Kovai Express from May 9

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) has announced the conversion of more reserved coaches into unreserved coaches in Chennai-Bengaluru Brindavan Express and Chennai-Coimbatore Kovai Express from May 9. Two reserved coaches of train no 12639/12640 Dr MGR Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru-Dr MGR Chennai Central Brindavan Express, and one reserved coach in train no 12675/12676 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Coimbatore-Dr MGR Chennai Central Kovai Express, will be converted into an unreserved coach May 9. Revised coach composition after the conversion in both trains would be 15 Reserved, 2 AC Chair Cars, 13 Second Class Chair Cars, 5 Unreserved, 4 General Second Class and 1 Second Class cum Luggage/Brake Van (with accommodation for disabled persons), a statement from SR said.