Hindu Munnani cadre petition against youtuber for hurting religious sentiments

VELLORE: Hindu Munnani zonal president G Magesh on Monday in a petition to Vellore Collector Kumaravel Pandian sought action against a youtuber who hurt Hindu sentiments by denigrating Lord Shiva. Accompanied by a person dressed as Lord Shiva, Munnani cadre trooped into the Collector’s office during the weekly grievance redressal meeting and handed over a petition stating that YouTube channel U2Brutus had hurt Hindu sentiments by denigrating Lord Shiva. The video pertains to Lord Shiva’s dance in which the anchor Vijay stated that Shiva won a dance competition against Thillai Kali, a female artiste by raising up his left leg inappropriately. Stating that the issue pertained to the Chidambaram Temple’s history, he wanted the channel blocked and the offensive content removed.