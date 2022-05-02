Farmers association condoles demise of CPM's Venkatraman

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Vivasaigal Sangam general secretary P Shanmugham on Monday condoled the demise of CPM secretariat member and Theekkathir publisher MNS Venkatraman due to cardiac arrest on May 1 in Madurai.

In his condolence statement, Shanmugham who is also CPM central committee member said that Venkatraman was the Virudhunagar district secretary of the farmers association from 1989 to 1994 and then as district secretary of CPM. "He was successful in effectively carrying out multiple struggles on the problems of farmers in Virudhunagar district. He was instrumental in expanding the farmers association base in the district. He always completes the task he has accepted," he said.

Shanmugham said :"The news of his demise has shocked us. His demise is a big loss to the association and his family" .