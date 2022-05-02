Dharmapuram adheenam denied permission for ‘Pattina Pravesam’

TIRUCHY: Refusing permission for the practice of carrying Dharmapuram adheenam in palanquine by men as a part of Pattina Pravesam following objections from Dravidar Kazhagam, the Mayiladuthurai RDO handed over the order to the pontiff to avoid the practice while the Hindu outfit members approached the district collector on Monday to allow the centuries old ‘customary’ practice.

Sources said that the Pattina Pravesam ritual has been in practice at Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt in which the pontiff used to be carried on a silver palanquine. On December 13, 2019, Srilasri, Masilamani Gnanasambanda Pramacharya Swami took charge as the Dharmapuram Adheenam after the demise of Srilasri Shanmuga Desiga Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swamy.

To mark the new adheenam taking charge, he was carried on a palanquine as part of Pattina Pravesam event. A similar event was held for the Dharmapuram adheenam on December 24, 2019, at Vaitheeswaran temple. However, in 2020, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani condemned the practice saying it was abandoned long back. Veeramani while condemning the act as a human rights violation warned the adheenam to stop the practice or face a series of protests. In this backdrop, the Pattinam Pravesam, scheduled on May 22, was denied permission by the RDO Mayiladuthurai J Balaji, who recommended the Mayiladuthurai DSP to stop it as it would create law and order problems.