AIADMK ex-MLA’s PA probed in Kodanad case

COIMBATORE: A special team of police quizzed ex-AIADMK MLA VC Arukutty’s personal assistant in Coimbatore on Monday in connection with the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case.

The AIADMK functionary’s personal assistant Narayanaswamy was summoned by police at PRS Grounds to gather information on his links with C Kanagaraj, a prime accused who died in an accident in Salem on April 28, 2017 in Salem.

On April 15, police quizzed Arukutty as Kanagaraj, who worked as a driver for former chief minister J Jayalalithaa had also served him for more than a year.

A police team led by Inspector General (IG) of Police – West Zone R Sudhakar questioned Narayanaswamy for around seven hours from 11 am at the PRS Grounds. He was asked as to when he last contacted Kanagaraj and if he found anything suspicious in his activities.

Five special teams of police, formed to probe the high profile case, had so far inquired more than 200 persons. A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on April 23, 2017.

The sensational case has picked up steam after the recent inquiry with VK Sasikala, a close confidante of Jayalalithaa in Chennai.