Over 12 lakh doses given at Tamil Nadu’s mega vaccine camp

Chennai: After low count of daily vaccinations during the mega vaccination drive across the State for past few weeks, 12.25 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Saturday, including 16.86 lakh first doses and 7.79 lakh second doses. This brings the total doses of vaccine doses administered in Tamil Nadu to 10.51 crore.

More than 4 crore vaccine doses have been administered at the 27 mega vaccination camps held so far. The first dose of vaccines was given to 92.71 per cent of people and 79.03 per cent have received the second doses in TN.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the camp in Chengalpattu on Saturday.

So far, 24.65 lakh doses of Corbevax vaccine have been administered to children between 12-14 years in the State, of which 2.13 lakh doses of vaccines were given during the vaccination drive. Out of 52.65 lakh doses administered to children between 15-18 years across the State, 90,375 doses were at the drive.