Maximum temperature to soar by 3 degrees Celsius for the next two days: RMC

The maximum temperature is expected to soar at least by 2-3 degrees Celsius for the next two days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai. On the other hand, south coastal of TN is likely to get rains till May 5 due to atmospheric circulation over TN region.

"When the state received wind from South to East, the temperature remained normal. Now, the wind pattern changed and we are getting westerly wind which lead to increase in the maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal for the next two days," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC.

On Sunday till 1.30 pm, five districts of Tamil Nadu recorded 40 degrees Celsius, of which Vellore with highest maximum temperature with 42.2 degrees Celsius (107.96 degrees Fahrenheit), followed by Tiruthani 41.8 degrees Celsius, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, and Karur with 40 degrees Celsius.

And at least five districts reported 100 degrees Fahrenheit - Erode 39.2 degrees Celsius, Chennai Meenambakkam with 39.1 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit), Salem and Madurai recorded 38.6 and 38.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

"Meanwhile, due to downward atmospheric circulation over Tamil Nadu region, south coastal and interior districts is likely to receive light to moderate rains till May 5," said the official.

In addition, fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea due to strong wind expected to blow at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph over Southeastern Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea.