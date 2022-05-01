Grama Sabha meeting: Come up with ideas to solve issues, says Irai Anbu

Chennai: Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Sunday asked the people of Somangalam panchayat to not just register the problems, but also to provide solutions for the problems.

On the occasion of May Day, special grama sabha meetings were held across the state and V Irai Anbu participated in the special grama sabha meeting held in the Somangalam panchayat. In the meeting, people registered their grievances and submitted petitions.

After listening to the grievances, V Irai Anbu said, "Registering the grievance is good and grama sabha meetings are conducted for the purpose, but apart from registering complaints people should also come up with ideas to solve the problems".

He also said that people of the panchayat have registered several grievances and a special meeting will be conducted by the district collector to inform the status of their grievances and asked people to submit their grievances in writing for officials to take concrete action.