'DMK government uplifts the workers': Stalin on his May Day address

On the occassion of May Day, Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the gathering and said," The DMK government not only greets workers on May Day, but also stands for their upliftment. Under the governance of Annadurai and Karunanidhi, the poor, workers and comrades were all mentally happy and still are."

It was the DMK government that got rid of the pulled rickshaw and implemented bicycle rickshaws. For the first time in India, the DMK government has provided free electricity to farmers, he added.