Class 5 girl kidnapped while sleeping at home

Coimbatore: An 11-year -old girl was kidnapped by two masked men after tying up her mother and brother at knife point, while they were asleep on the terrace of their house early on Sunday in Namakkal.

According to police, Kausalya, 29, her daughter Maulisha, 11 and 14-year-old son were sleeping in the terrace of their rented house in first floor at Kalichettipatti village near Erumapatti, when two masked men threatened them at knife point.

Kausalya’s husband Saravanan, 39, who works as a lorry driver was away on work. Around 2 am, the two masked men plastered their mouths and tied their hands at knife point. The culprits also relieved the woman of her gold chain and silver anklet, before abducting the girl, studying in Class 5. In a while, Kausalya managed to release herself and shouted for help. A police team led by SP E Sai Saran Tejaswi visited the scene and held inquiries. A sniffer dog ran for a short distance and stood clueless, while forensic experts looked for evidence.

Demand Rs 50 lakh ransom

Meanwhile, the abductors, who took away the SIM from Kausalya’s mobile called up her house owner Murugesan using stolen SIM and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh to free the girl. Special teams have launched a search for the culprits.