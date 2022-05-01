‘Charak’ pledge regressive: Anbumani

Chennai: PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the state to take stringent action on authorities responsible for administering ‘Charak’ pledge to students in Sanskrit.

“Charak’s pledge is regressive. According to the pledge those who are not liked by the kings or those who do not like kings and women who do not have husbands should not be given treatment. Such regressive ideas should not be part of any pledge. Even the National Medical Commission has given Charak’s pledge as a mere recommendation and not mandatory. Under the circumstance why was the pledge forced up on medical students,” said Anbumani, in a series of tweets.

The issue of Madurai Medical College students taking pledge in Sanskrit, on Saturday, became highly controversial following which the Dean of the Hospital Rathinavel was removed and was kept on waiting list. There was an uproar on the issue in which Anbumani said that the explanation given by the college authorities that students took pledge without their knowledge cannot be acceptable and stringent action should be taken against those responsible for the event.

Anbumani added that such events happening in the presence of Ministers should have been avoided.