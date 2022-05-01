3 kg heroin worth Rs 15 crore seized, five arrested near Dharmapuri

Coimbatore: The Narcotic Intelligence Bureau (NIB) sleuths seized around 3 kg of heroin worth Rs 15 crore during a vehicle check in Thoppur near Dharmapuri district on Saturday night. Acting on a tip off that heroin is smuggled from Uttar Pradesh to Madurai in a car, a team of NIB sleuths along with revenue department staff carried out a vehicle check at Kurinji Nagar tollgate near Thoppur. When police intercepted a car, five persons, including three women claimed that they were on a trip to Madurai. Police carried out a search and found a consignment of heroin kept hidden. The NIB sleuths seized the car along with the contraband and further inquiries are on to track down on their entire network.