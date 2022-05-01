TamilNadu

3 kg heroin worth Rs 15 crore seized, five arrested near Dharmapuri

When police intercepted a car, five persons, including three women claimed that they were on a trip to Madurai.
3 kg heroin worth Rs 15 crore seized, five arrested near Dharmapuri
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

Coimbatore: The Narcotic Intelligence Bureau (NIB) sleuths seized around 3 kg of heroin worth Rs 15 crore during a vehicle check in Thoppur near Dharmapuri district on Saturday night. Acting on a tip off that heroin is smuggled from Uttar Pradesh to Madurai in a car, a team of NIB sleuths along with revenue department staff carried out a vehicle check at Kurinji Nagar tollgate near Thoppur. When police intercepted a car, five persons, including three women claimed that they were on a trip to Madurai. Police carried out a search and found a consignment of heroin kept hidden. The NIB sleuths seized the car along with the contraband and further inquiries are on to track down on their entire network.

Dharmapuri
Heroin
Seized

Related Stories

No stories found.